One Year Of Simmba: Rohit Shetty Treats Us With A Glimpse Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh & Ajay Devgn’s Sequence & It’s GRAND; Watch

A year ago, Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer Simmba hit the silver screens. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this was the second film in his cop universe after Ajay Devgn’s Singham. Through a cameo in Simmba by Akshay Kumar, Rohit also announced Sooryavanshi which stars the superstar.

Today, as Simmba completes a year of its release, the makers shared a video which comprises of a few glimpses from this Ranveer starrer. We also get to see Ajay and Akshay in their respective cop avatars.

The video was shared by Akshay Kumar on his Twitter page. He captioned it, “#RohitShettyCopUniverse celebrates 1 year of Simmba with the power-packed trio Singham, Simmba and #Sooryavanshi. Get ready…aa rahi hai police, 27th March, 2020!

http://bit.ly/RohitShettyCopUniverse

@ajaydevgn

@RanveerOfficial

#KatrinaKaif #SaraAliKhan #RohitShetty

@karanjohar”

Watch the video below:

Well, that’s quite a fantastic style of celebrating the success of one film and getting the audience excited for the upcoming action starrer.

Coming to Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar, the film stars Katrina Kaif. The duo is sharing the screen space after almost a decade and hence, the excitement for the film is even more. Sooryavanshi will hit the screens on March 27, 2020.

Also, recently, at the trailer launch of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, when Rohit was asked about Singham 3, he stated that he will soon bring the third instalment starring Ajay Devgn.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!