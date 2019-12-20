Sooryavanshi: Neena Gupta Has NO Idea About Why Her Track Didn’t Work In This Akshay Kumar Actioner

A lot has been spoken about veteran actor Neena Gupta’ exit from Rohit Shetty’s cop universe story, Sooryavanshi, which features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. While it was being alleged that the Neena’s part was not falling in sync with the rest of the storyline, the Badhaai Ho actress has now finally come out in the open about what went wrong!

Speaking to ETimes, Neena has opened up about why is she no longer a part of the film and if she feels sad about being cast out of Sooryavanshi. “My role was cut from Sooryavanshi because the track was not working for the film. So they had to take it out. No (I am not sad), it happens all the time. Sometimes the track never works. But I am okay with it. I have no idea about why the track didn’t work. I have not read the whole script. So, I don’t know that. You will have to ask the makers.”

Well, on being further quizzed if things have gone sour between her and Rohit Shetty, the veteran was quick to laugh it off! She, in fact, said that the duo might collaborate on something soon if things work out. “I am sure if there is something that suits me, they will take me. I am sure of that.”

Meanwhile, Neena is on a roll with films like ‘Panga’ alongside Kangana Ranaut and also has Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan. Neena Gupta is also shooting for Nikkhil Advani’s next featuring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!