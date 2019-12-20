Save Yami Gautam’s Sheer Beige Saree In Your Closet For An Upcoming Wedding Function

Yami Gautam, who is basking the success of her recent release Bala, has always been on the top of her fashion game. The actress has often been spotted in ethnic wear and is considered as one of those actresses who can carry the traditional look very well. The actress has one of the best teams when it comes to accessorizing even the simplest of outfit and her recent outing is what we have our eyes on.

A day before yesterday, the Bala actress attended an award function and took the Indian ethnic route for it. She wore a sheer beige saree matched with a black blouse. The beige ensemble’s chic fit made it a practical pick for an award function, but it can also work well for a small wedding function.

The saree was from RAW Mango and had gold work on it. The Gota Patti detailing along the hem of her saree and the golden embroidery added just a touch of shine to the chic look. The blouse too had golden work on it and was a half sleeve, v-neck piece.

If you’ve been following Yami Gautam’s most memorable style moments, you may already know that the actress owns some really amazing ornaments. Yami went with fail-safe accessories to pull the look together. She went for chunky, golden jhumkas and a gorgeous ring. She did not wear a neckpiece and let the saree’s work do the talking. She even applied beige color nail paint on her fingers as well.

Coming to her makeup, Yami left her chestnut locks loose in waves. She added a pink lip color and kohl to define her features. Thick eyebrows, pink eyeshadow, mascara accentuated her look. Yami finished the look with a highlighter and pink blush.





If you’re planning to upgrade your wardrobe with something comfortable yet statement-making, a sheer saree like Yami Gautam’s latest outfit is a great pick. All you need to spruce up the look is add a maang tika or bold makeup to be wedding-ready.

On the work front, her last flick Bala has crossed Rs 150 crore mark at the ticket window. The actress will be next seen in the film titled ‘Ginny Weds Sunny‘. the film also stars Vikrant Massey and is helmed by Puneet Khanna. Backed by Vinod Bachchan, the film is targeting a March 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!