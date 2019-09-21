Chhichhore Box Office: Leaves Behind Mass Entertainers Of Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh

Chhichhore is continuing with its winning spree at the box office. The movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others in lead, has entered the third week on a successful note despite Dream Girl and other new releases taking up the reasonable chunk of screens.

The movie on its day 15 accumulated another 3 crores* to take its total to 112.30 crores*. While such numbers have brought a smile on the face of all those associated with the project, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is adding feathers in a cap by beating Bollywood biggies in all-time grossers list.

After its third Friday run, Chhichhore managed to surpass the collections of Ranveer Singh’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (110 crores) and Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (111 crores) in the list of Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Grossers.

Also, Chhichhore is geared up to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Akshay Kumar’s Holiday and Housefull 2.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released on 6th September 2019.

Varun Sharma who won hearts of audiences in the movie with his Sexa, is known for playing comical characters over the years. When asked about getting typecast with his comic image, the actor gave a sensible reply.

“In today’s time it is a big task to be cast in good projects with good cast on a regular basis — so typecasting comes much later. I enjoy comedy. I genuinely like to make people laugh. It is one of the toughest things to do,” Varun said.

