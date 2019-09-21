Chhichhore Box Office: Leaves Behind Mass Entertainers Of Salman Khan & Ranveer Singh

Chhichhore is continuing with its winning spree at the box office. The movie starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and others in lead, has entered the third week on a successful note despite Dream Girl and other new releases taking up the reasonable chunk of screens.
The movie on its day 15 accumulated another 3 crores* to take its total to 112.30 crores*. While such numbers have brought a smile on the face of all those associated with the project, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial is adding feathers in a cap by beating Bollywood biggies in all-time grossers list.
After its third Friday run, Chhichhore managed to surpass the collections of Ranveer Singh’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela (110 crores) and Salman Khan’s Jai Ho (111 crores) in the list of Koimoi’s Top 100 Bollywood Grossers.
Also, Chhichhore is geared up to beat Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Akshay Kumar’s Holiday and Housefull 2.
Trending
|Film ( since 2012)
|Year
|Collection
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|511.30
|Dangal
|2016
|387.39
|Sanju
|2018
|341.22
|PK
|2014
|339.50
|Tiger Zinda hai
|2017
|339.16
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|320.34
|Sultan
|2016
|300.45
|Padmaavat
|2018
|300.26
|Dhoom 3
|2013
|280.25
|Kabir Singh
|2019
|278.24
|Uri: The Surgical Strike
|2019
|244.06
|Krissh 3
|2013
|240.50
|Simmba
|2018
|240.22
|Kick
|2014
|233.00
|Chennai Express
|2013
|226.70
|Bharat
|2019
|209.36
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|2015
|207.40
|Golmaal Again
|2017
|205.72
|Happy New Year
|2014
|205.00
|Mission Mangal
|2019
|200.16
|Ek Tha Tiger
|2012
|198.00
|Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
|2013
|190.03
|2.0
|2018
|188.00
|Bajirao Mastani
|2015
|184.00
|Bang Bang
|2014
|181.03
|Race 3
|2018
|169.00
|Baaghi 2
|2018
|165.00
|Dabangg 2
|2012
|158.50
|Total Dhamaal
|2019
|154.30
|Kesari
|2019
|153.00
|Tanu Weds Manu Returns
|2015
|152.00
|Saaho
|2019
|148.50*
|Dilwale
|2015
|148.00
|Super 30
|2019
|146.10
|Thugs Of Hindostan
|2018
|145.29
|Singham Returns
|2014
|141.00
|Gully Boy
|2019
|139.38
|Judwaa 2
|2017
|138.00
|Raees
|2017
|137.51
|Badhaai Ho
|2018
|136.80
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|2017
|133.60
|M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story
|2016
|133.04
|Rowdy Rathore
|2012
|131.00
|Stree
|2018
|129.67
|Airlift
|2016
|129.00
|Rustom
|2016
|127.49
|Kaabil
|2017
|126.58
|Raazi
|2018
|123.17
|Agneepath
|2012
|123.05
|Tubelight
|2017
|121.25
|Jab Tak Hai Jaan
|2012
|120.65
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|120.00
|Barfi!
|2012
|120.00
|Jolly LLB 2
|2017
|117.00
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|2017
|116.60
|Housefull 2
|2012
|114.00
|Holiday
|2014
|112.65
|Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
|2016
|112.50
|Chhichhore
|2019
|112.30*
|Jai Ho
|2014
|111.00
|Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela
|2013
|110.00
|Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
|2018
|108.71
|Housefull 3
|2016
|107.70
|Gold
|2018
|107.37
|ABCD 2
|2015
|107.00
|Ek Villain
|2014
|105.50
|Son Of Sardaar
|2012
|105.03
|2 States
|2014
|104.00
|Bhaag Milkha Bhaag
|2013
|103.50
|Grand Masti
|2013
|102.50
|De De Pyaar De
|2019
|102.40
|Bol Bachchan
|2012
|102.00
|Race 2
|2013
|102.00
|Raid
|2018
|101.54
|Shivaay
|2016
|100.35
|Zero
|2018
|97.50
|Batla House
|2019
|97.18
|Welcome back
|2015
|97.00
|Baby
|2015
|95.50
|Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi
|2019
|94.92
|Luka Chuppi
|2019
|94.15
|Talaash
|2012
|93.00
|Singh Is Bliing
|2015
|90.25
|Satyameva Jayate
|2018
|89.05
|Badla
|2019
|88.02
|Gabbar Is Back
|2015
|86.00
|Aashiqui 2
|2013
|85.40
|Fan
|2016
|85.00
|Veere Di Wedding
|2018
|83.00
|Brothers
|2015
|82.47
|OMG Oh My God!
|2012
|81.50
|Fukrey Returns
|2017
|80.13
|Kalank
|2019
|80.00
|Piku
|2015
|79.92
|Sui Dhaaga
|2018
|79.02
|PadMan
|2018
|78.95
|Baadshaho
|2017
|78.02
|Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania
|2014
|78.00
|Dil Dhadakne Do
|2015
|76.88
|Gunday
|2014
|76.55
|Drishyam
|2015
|76.16
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released on 6th September 2019.
Varun Sharma who won hearts of audiences in the movie with his Sexa, is known for playing comical characters over the years. When asked about getting typecast with his comic image, the actor gave a sensible reply.
“In today’s time it is a big task to be cast in good projects with good cast on a regular basis — so typecasting comes much later. I enjoy comedy. I genuinely like to make people laugh. It is one of the toughest things to do,” Varun said.
