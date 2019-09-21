Director Nitesh Tiwari after providing us the highly entertaining Chhichhore, is all set to treat us with his next, Ramayana, which is a 600 crore project. Earlier, reports suggested that Hrithik Roshan & Deepika Padukone were to get into Lord Rama and Sita’s roles, but now looks like not DP, but Shraddha Kapoor will be playing the leading lady in the project.

Recently, there were also rumours that Shraddha has been approached to play Ranbir Kapoor’s leading lady in Luv Ranjan’s next and Ajay Devgn was also personally in conversation with the actress regarding the offer. However, the actress has made her choice and is choosing Hrithik above RK. A recent report by Bollywood Hungama reveals it all as, “While there has been speculation that Deepika Padukone is playing the role of Sita, Nitesh is keen to cast Shraddha and approached her for the same. They have worked together in the recently released, Chhichhore and apart from the movie being a super hit, they share a great working rapport.”

Furthermore, regarding the Luv Ranjan project, “It’s true that Shraddha was approached for Luv Ranjan’s next, as the female lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor and she was extremely excited as the offer came from the superhit filmmaker and she has never worked with Ranbir before. But she got the Ramayana offer and apparently, had to turn it down as those dates of both movies (shooting begins next year) were clashing. Ramayana won’t start till 2020 and she is also busy with her other movies (Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3) which will be complete before Nitesh’s movie begins,” added the source.

Only time will tell which movie Shraddha goes ahead with, but one thing for sure that Saaho has begun the success spree for the actress!

