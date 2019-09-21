Section 375 Box Office: Akshaye Khanna-Richa Chadha Starrer Has A Low First Week

Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha starrer Section 375 couldn’t collect much in the first week as only 12.49 crores came in. Ideally, this should have been the weekend numbers for the film at the bare minimum. Though the film started on a slow note [1.45 crores], there is always a good chance for this genre to show good jumps in days to come. However, that didn’t quite happen and then from Monday, onwards the collections went even below the Friday collections, which pretty much sealed its fate.

What is disheartening is that Section 375 is a well-made film and deserved better. At the least, it had the kind of potential to do half the business of Pink [65.39 crores] which was in a similar zone. However, unfortunately, it won’t even come close to the business of Akshaye Khanna’s last release The Accidental Prime Minister which had collected 22.65 crores.

Hopefully, Section 375 would find good traction on the digital medium as such films manage to find audiences here. Richa Chadha, Meerra Chopra and Rahul Bhat have done well along with Akshaye Khanna to make this well meaning film and it deserves to find an audience for itself in the long run at least.

Theatrically though, it has been a disappointment.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!