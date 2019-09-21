Yesterday, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, but looks like that didn’t really end up well for her. A question related to Ramayana which she failed to have knowledge about, has led to a plethora of brutal trolls on Twitter and it’s getting viral literally like a wildfire.

In the episode, Big B, the host, asked one of the questions that read, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?”. To this, Sonakshi went clueless and said she thinks its Ram, and quipped on other options as well while the contestant chose ‘Sita’. They both ended up choosing a lifeline thereafter.

KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha Becomes A BRUTAL Target Of Trolls Post Failing To Answer The Ramayana Question; See Tweets
KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha Gets Brutally TROLLED Post Failing To Answer The Ramayana Question; See Tweets

Soon after the episode went live, Twitter was stormed with memes and backlash with Twiteratti criticising the actress for not knowing the answer to Ramayana despite having family members named all related to the mythological book.

For the unknown, from Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan, to brothers Luv, Kush and uncles named Lakshman, Bharat – all the names are related to Ramayana and the basic expectation of fans was for the actress to at least know the answer to it.

Trends like #SonakshiSinha #YoSonakshiSoDumb #Ramayana #KBC #KBC 11 amongst others were going viral witnessing nationwide trending!

Check out some of the user tweets below:

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for the release of the third franchise of Dabangg, which revives her in the role of Rajjo opposite Salman Khan AKA Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 is slated for a December 2020 release and is directed by Prabhudheva.

The movie will also mark a debut for Saiee Manjrekar who will also be seen as Salman’s love interest apart from Sonakshi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here