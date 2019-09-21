KBC 11: Sonakshi Sinha Gets Brutally TROLLED Post Failing To Answer The Ramayana Question; See Tweets

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha made an appearance on Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati, but looks like that didn’t really end up well for her. A question related to Ramayana which she failed to have knowledge about, has led to a plethora of brutal trolls on Twitter and it’s getting viral literally like a wildfire.

In the episode, Big B, the host, asked one of the questions that read, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani herb for whom?”. To this, Sonakshi went clueless and said she thinks its Ram, and quipped on other options as well while the contestant chose ‘Sita’. They both ended up choosing a lifeline thereafter.

Soon after the episode went live, Twitter was stormed with memes and backlash with Twiteratti criticising the actress for not knowing the answer to Ramayana despite having family members named all related to the mythological book.

For the unknown, from Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan, to brothers Luv, Kush and uncles named Lakshman, Bharat – all the names are related to Ramayana and the basic expectation of fans was for the actress to at least know the answer to it.

Trends like #SonakshiSinha #YoSonakshiSoDumb #Ramayana #KBC #KBC 11 amongst others were going viral witnessing nationwide trending!

Check out some of the user tweets below:

Shame on Sonakshi Sinha who doesn't know basics of Ramayana that lord Hanuman brought sanjivani for Draupadi – Alia Bhatt #YoSonakshiSoDumb — खुजलीवाल (@BTPakistan_) September 21, 2019

In last 24 hours people got to know these things:#sonakshisinha's house is names as RAMAYANA. Her uncles' names are Laxman & Bharat. Her brothers are LUV-KUSH. And Laxman not only cut Surpanakha's nose.He cut Sonakshi's too😂#YoSonakshiSoDumb — Krutika (ha wohi wali😹) (@KrutikaBiggBoss) September 21, 2019

#YoSonakshiSoDumb Name : Shatrughan

Son : Luv and Kush

House name : Ramayana Daughter : I need Lifeline Me : Wohi Ruk BC pic.twitter.com/I4tiYJMXxx — Mohit (@JIILCK85) September 21, 2019

Dont blame #sonakshisinha for not knowing Ramayana. Blame yourself for Making an Actress (The one who acts to earn their living) your Ideal.#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/5dCOef7BBa — सच्ची बातें 🤫 (@bitter_truth_00) September 21, 2019

Just look at this #sonakshisinha said in the first place its sita and then she said Ram. And Lakshmann ji be like

#YoSonakshiSoDumb pic.twitter.com/auqahkAVYC — Hemant (@ImGaurHemant) September 21, 2019

Amitabh when Sonakshi says lifeline Lena chahte hai hum ….#sonakshisinha pic.twitter.com/LTGJPlDMXk — Savage_नारी_😼 (@atram_shatram) September 20, 2019

Trust me guys today I got to know #KBC an honest show. I always thought whenever a celebrity comes in KBC they gets all the answers before in hand. 😃 Thanks a lot @sonakshisinha for clearfying my doubt. 😂😂😂#KBC2019 #KBC11 #YoSonakshiSoDumb #SonakshiSinha pic.twitter.com/2dOeI1568H — Mota Bhai 🇮🇳 (@Motabhai_MHA) September 20, 2019

On the professional front, the actress is gearing up for the release of the third franchise of Dabangg, which revives her in the role of Rajjo opposite Salman Khan AKA Chulbul Pandey.

Dabangg 3 is slated for a December 2020 release and is directed by Prabhudheva.

The movie will also mark a debut for Saiee Manjrekar who will also be seen as Salman’s love interest apart from Sonakshi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!