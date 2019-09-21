Dream Girl Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Has Excellent Hold On The Second Friday, Surpasses AndhaDhun

Dream Girl saw hardly any fall on Friday when compared to Thursday [6.05 crores] as 5.30 crores more came in. The hold is excellent and that too when Chhichhore is a good competition as well, while some screens had also gone to three new releases – Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam. The Raaj Shaandilyaa directed family entertainer is staying on to be the first choice of audiences all over, be it A, B or C centers, and across multiplexes and single screens.

For Ayushmann Khurranna, the film has turned out to be a huge winner as it is now officially his second-biggest grosser after Badhaai Ho [136.80 crores]. The lifetime numbers of Andhadhun 72.50 crores] have been surpassed in a matter of just 8 days and now all eyes are on the kind of growth that the film sees from here on.

The Ekta Kapoor production has already netted 77.50 crores and it would be pretty close to the 95 crores mark before the second weekend is through. The trajectory is practically on the same lines as Chhichhore and it is quite exciting to see both films doing similar where the final lifetime run would be a photo finish between the two.

Superhit!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

