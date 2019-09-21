Shahid Kapoor On Kabir Singh’s Criticism: “Audience Has Given The Answer”

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll post the success of Kabir Singh as he is getting approached by several filmmakers for some interesting projects. Though Padmaavat was a good success and the actor received accolades for his character portrayal, it was Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial which turned the whole game for him.

Overwhelmed by the historic response, Shahid thanked his fans for the support. He said, “Thank you for all the love. For the last few years, I have been doing process-oriented films and not result-oriented. But the kind of love this film got was amazing. I was nervous whether I would be able to do justice to the character because the original performance was so good. But the film did well and the rest is history,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

Speaking about the crictism Kabir Singh received from a section of critics, he said, “I don’t feel the need to say anything because the audience has given the answer. I think we are a free country and everybody has a right to have their own opinion.”

“The audience has strongly and vehemently shown what they like and the fact that if they like something, they are going to support it. That’s the direct relationship between the audience and an actor. Nobody can come between this relationship. Also, if the product is strong and if you do something with conviction then the audience will support you, no matter what,” he added further.

On the work front, Shahid is in talks for Jersey remake, while his Dingko Singh biopic is on hold.

