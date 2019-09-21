Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba, Aakash Ahuja, Aakash Dhar, Simone Singh, Meghna Malik

Director: Sunny Deol

What’s Good: Efforts of every technician behind making this is a visual treat at least, but only if they would’ve known what story they’re backing

What’s Bad: Out of three major aspects of filmmaking (acting, story, production), it gets two of them very wrong!

The story or rather I should say the travel show filled with unwanted desi drama is based in the scenic Himalayas. We have an actor who can’t act Karan Sehgal (Karan Deol). Because so much of creativity was exhausted on making the film, Daddy Deol to decide not to make any efforts on making the leading hero. Karan runs the much ‘critically acclaimed’ trekking trip in Manali. Our leading lady Sahher Sethi (Sahher Bambba) is, again, a victim of lazy character-naming. Now think the craziest thing you’ll do to dodge your orthodox relatives? Sahher goes for a trek on Manali to do that.

She meets Karan, who for no reason likes to address her by her surname. In the first half, we see the adventures of Ms. Sethi & Karan who looks like a tourist but can’t act as a guide. The fall for each other, literally, from the mountains and in the second half. But, after all the film is directed by Sunny Deol, how can there be no villain? It’s Sahher’s ex-boyfriend belonging to a political family and he wants to beat the sh*t out of the ‘Manali Guy’. Why? Because of how he can be the lead!

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review: Script Analysis

Jasvinder Singh Bath and Ravi Shankaran’s story is nothing but a mashup for every other romantic movie in Bollywood. Sunny Deol just planned to make it technically rich but forgot to rework on the script. There are times when even the dubbing is misplaced. Many-a-things are left half- baked. For example, Karan’s sister says to him that it’s a girl instead of a guy on the trip and she’ll have to rework stuff, but what was it? Nothing’s shown.

The first half, which majorly consists of the Manali trek, becomes too repetitive with the actress getting scared and the hero consoling her. The real problem starts when the story shifts to Mumbai because it has literally nothing new to offer here. There’s a scene in which the actors race on a professional track in professional cars but without any protection. Now, how can I not have trust issues with such a story?

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review: Star Performance

Karan Deol is no Sunny Deol & anyway no one expected him to be. But, the problem is he has no impact as an actor at all. Neither he falls into the commercial-masala zone, nor he masters the emotional sequences. From his fake laughter to a single-expression face, he has nothing but the Deol tag to be called as an actor. His next film will be a make or break decision for him and he has to choose it very wisely.

Sahher Bambba is comparatively way better and natural as far as her character in the film goes. She has the screen presence to hold a scene all by her own. Considering it was her first film, I’ll leave out nitpicking things just to criticize her. The biggest takeaway for me from the film was the actress who played Karan’s sister. She tries her best to get into the character of a Pahadi. From the rest of the cast, everyone is just about okay.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review: Direction, Music

Though the techniques have aged way better, Sunny Deol is still in his Dillagi zone. A well-paced scene suddenly gets a slo-mo treatment and it’s unreasonably dramatised. Despite how good looking at the film is, Sunny’s direction follows the tradition of a 90s Bollywood film. Unfortunately, it required someone more mature to handle all the style in the film.

From all the half-a-dozen tracks, only title track clicked with me. Even it has multiple versions, and there was this one with very weird lyrics as “Meri Sahher nu kuch bhi hua…” (God forbid if something happened to my Sahher). Now, this could’ve been a good album if these songs were in some other film. You just can’t concentrate on songs when there are so much of uninteresting things going on.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, I’ll choose rather not spending any ‘pal’ on this film. Watch a travel show if you really are into scenic locations. Because once you watch this film, it’ll scar you for life.

Two stars!

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas releases on 20th September, 2019.

