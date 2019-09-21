Jai Jai Shivshankar From War: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Set The Mood In This Desi Chartbuster!

The much-anticpated song from War is finally out! Jai Jai Shivshankar featuring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is the perfect desi party anthem of the season. Hailed as the two best dancers of the country, Hrithik and Tiger rehearsed for 3 weeks with each other to nail this Holi track that will surely become a dance anthem of this decade.

Apart from high octane action sequences, everyone was rooting for the dance clash of both the talented actors and it could be well said that they have fulfilled the expectations. A big-budget Holi song, Jai Jai Shivshankar showcases the dancing skills of both the maverick performers. The quirky lyrics especially the line “Jai Jai Shivshankar aaj mood hai bhayankar”, sums it up for the desi fun quotient. The powerful vocals of Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal too are the highlights of the song. It has chartbuster written all over it!

Speaking about the anticipated dance number, director Siddharth says, “Since the inception of the film, people were speculating that there would be a huge dance anthem featuring two of the best dancers of our country, Hrithik and Tiger. While people were wowed that two of the biggest action heroes of India were combining for the first time, they were also equally excited to see them dance together in War. This has been the biggest anticipation which automatically becomes a huge pressure for the people to deliver a cracking song that should become an anthem!”

He adds, “Firstly, we had to actually get the track right, get the track that actually justifies them dancing on it together. Hrithik and Tiger have had very, very good songs and big hit songs to their credit. Now, we are bringing them together for the first time and so we have all the more responsibility to deliver a song that should become a blockbuster instantly. I told Vishal and Shekhar that this is not just a song, this is a responsibility. I think it’s the blessings of God and the blessings of all the fans of Hrithik and Tiger that we have been able to create a track which is truly an anthem. You have to hear it to understand it!”

War has been shot in 7 different countries and 15 world cities. Hrithik and Tiger have raised the bar of action by mercilessly fighting each other on land, water, frozen ice and air. Four action directors from across the world have been roped in to choreograph the biggest, never seen before action spectacle on screen. Produced by Yash Raj Films, War is set to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on the big national holiday of Gandhi Jayanti (October 2nd). It also stars Vaani Kapoor playing Hrithik’s love interest in the film.

