WHAT! Shraddha Kapoor Was Approached For Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan?

Shraddha Kapoor is in amazing space right now as she is enjoying the success of her recent century-maker Chhichhore. Apart from the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, the actress received praises for her role in Prabhas’ Saaho.

Now, after some big success to her name already, Shraddha has an exciting line up of movies including Street Dancer 3D and of course, the much-awaited action thriller Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff. Interestingly, the actress was also approached for Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan.

As per the report in Bollywood Hungama, a trade source quotes, “Except Batti Gul Meter Chalu, she has had successive hits in Stree, Chhichhore and Saaho and has signed one of the hottest sequels of the year, Baaghi 3. Shraddha is being offered the best of roles and movies, but she is being choosy right now as she needs to sign what’s best for her. Earlier she was offered Thugs Of Hindostan by Aditya Chopra but it didn’t work out for various reasons.”

Speaking about her recent release Saaho (Hindi version) and Chhichhore, both the movies have turned out to be a big success at the box office with managing to cross the 100 crore mark barrier.

