Vicky Kaushal’s Parents Reaction To Dating Rumours With Karina Kaif Is HILARIOUS!

Vicky Kaushal is a force to reckon with. In just a matter of little time, the actor has achieved a lot of success. His last offering – Uri: The Surgical Strike – was a massive hit and now he is gearing up for the release of his many projects including Bhoot, Takht, and Sardar Udham Singh.

Amidst the hard work and the success, Vicky Kaushal is sometimes pulled up for his personal relationships as well. His break up with Harleen Sethi was massive news after all and everybody was discussing about his private life everywhere. Soon after this story, rumours had it that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a thing as well. She was said to be the reason behind Harleen and Vicky’s breakup.

Vicky finally broke his silence on the rumours and talked about it during an interaction at India Today media conclave. He said that when he read the newspaper for the first time, he had no idea how this had happened. He revealed how his parents reacted to the rumours and said, “I woke up in the morning and there was one link-up story in the newspaper. My mom and dad were sitting at the dining table. They were waiting for me to pick up the newspaper and read it.”

He further said, “The moment I opened the newspaper and turned to them, they started laughing and said, ‘Jis pace pe ja raha hai, humein toh bataa de.’ ( The speed at which you are going with things, at least let us know). I was like, ‘I too don’t know what is happening.”

He summed up by saying, “Rumours about me and Katrina Kaif have been going on for months, and soon it will be some other beautiful lady.” The two were however seen exiting the screening of Sonam Kapoor’s film The Zoya Factor together.

Workwise, Vicky Kaushal is neck-deep with promising projects. he has two Dharma projects –Bhoot and Takht – lined up. While he has wrapped up the shoot for Bhoot, Vicky will start shooting for the latter in February 2020. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham Singh.

