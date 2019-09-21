Kick 2 Updates: From Screenplay To Salman Khan’s Love Interest – Sajid Nadiadwala Has GRAND Plans!

Salman Khan left many of his fans disappointed when he broke the news that he won’t be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah. Little did the fans know that he had something special lined up for them already to make it up for the mishap. He has approved the idea of Kick 2 and will be reuniting with Sajid Nadiadwala for it soon.

But it is not the only reunion that will be happening in this film. Kick actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be joining the team too. There was a buzz that a new face would be cast as Salman’s lover in the film but the team has finally roped in Jacqueline.

A source told Mumbai Mirror, “Salman’s character, Devil (Devi Lal Singh), will be carried forward with Jackie as his love interest.” Further, the report said that Nadiadwala and writer Rajat Arora are currently finishing the script and developing it into a powerful screenplay. Soon after the screenplay is locked down, Rajat will begin writing dialogues for the film. The final working screenplay is expected to be ready by the year-end and a recce by cinematographer Ayanaka Bose and others will begin. Kick 2 will also be shot both abroad and in India.

The source further told the daily, “It’s a role with surprises in plenty which is what makes it unique. It has shades of grey, mixed with larger-than-life heroism and a dash of humour. Sajid wants to take the film a notch higher in every aspect. He has ambitious plans for the franchise which he has discussed with Salman. They plan to roll with the film in 2020.”

The team of Kick 2 is looking for a 2021 release for the film and we think we already know what we will be doing that Eid in 2021.

