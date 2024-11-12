Powerstar Pawan Kalyan missed many exciting projects in his career, including Athadu. We have learned that he was also supposed to act in Kick, directed by Surender Reddy, which Ravi Teja later did.

However, Ram Talluri recently revealed in an interview that Surender Reddy pitched Kick first to Pawan Kalyan, who liked it but could not proceed then. Hence, when he approached him with a new project, he decided to do another film for him.

As per the reports, the new project is unlikely to proceed. Ram Talluri mentioned that he paid an advance to Pawan five years ago and that Surender Reddy and Vakkantham Vamsi collaborated on a solid story that Pawan appreciated.

Pawan had expressed interest in working with the Kick duo, but the project never moved forward due to his other obligations. Surender Reddy, in turn, shifted to directing a film with Akhil Akkineni when Pawan couldn’t commit.

Had Pawan done Kick, it would have been different. The film was later made with Ravi Teja, who scored an industry hit. Ileana acted in the movie and became a star heroine after that. Thaman scored the music for the film, and it was his first film.

Pawan Kalyan has three films in his pipeline: Harihara Veera Mallu, OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The actor is working with three different directors. Two of the three films will be released next year.

Meanwhile, Ram Talluri is going to release Varun Tej’s Matka next. After that, the producer also has Vikatakavi web series for Zee5. The producer is also determined to do a big project with Pawan Kalyan. The project should be done when the right time comes.

