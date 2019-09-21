Chhichhore Box Office Day 15: Continues Its Successful Run In Third Week As Well

There is no stopping Sajid Nadiadwala produced Chhichhore. The film has started its third week on a very good note as well, what with 3 crores* more coming. This is hardly any fall from Thursday numbers of 3.60 crores, and that too when Dream Girl is already running riot and there was some attention that got divided due to the release of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, The Zoya Factor and Prassthanam. This Nitesh Tiwari production is now a set film in theaters and in days to come there would be more records in the offering.

So far, the film has collected 112.30 crores* and it won’t be surprising if the jumps are so huge today and tomorrow that the collections come really close to the 125 crores mark. From there, for Sushant Singh Rajput it would be all about surpassing the lifetime numbers of M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story [133.04 crores]. Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has already seen ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2 [107 crores] lifetime been left behind and soon enough she would also be celebrating the surpassing of her big grosser Stree [129.67 crores].

The film has 11 more days to score in a breezy manner till the time War arrives on 2nd October. It would be the run till then which would decide if Chhichhore emerges as a 150 Crore Club success as well. If that indeed turns out to be the case, Sajid Nadiadwala would have an even bigger grosser after Super 30 [146.10 crores].

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

