Dil Hi Toh Hai From The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra-Farhan Akhtar’s Romance Is What Our Dreams Are Made Of!

The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim amongst others was recently premiered at TIFF 2019, and received 4-minute standing ovation from the audience, leaving them all teary eyed. The buzz has only left Indian cinegoers crave for what’s in the plate for them and the makers have served us with a treat today! The first song from the Shonali Bose directorial, Dil Hi Toh Hai, is finally out.

Dil Hi Toh Hai showcases the romantic facet of the movie with Farhan & Priyanka’s sizzling chemistry that literally is winning our heart. The two could be seen at their romantic best with a quirky and loving side at the same time. From PeeCee dancing to Farhan’s guitar tunes to the fun loving scenes nearby the sea shore – we know there’s a lot to adore in this movie, and the makers with the song has only intrigued us further!

The song has been crooned by none other than or favourite Arijit Singh and Antara Mitra to the composition of Pritam and the lyrics of the legend Gulzar.

Check out Dil Hi Toh Hai from The Sky Is Pink below:

Actress-co-producer Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky is Pink recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). She says when you see the audience connect with your film, it’s very special.

The Shonali Bose directorial had its world premiere at the festival on September 13 where it got a standing ovation.

“That moment when you see the audience connect with your film is very special and at the World Premiere of The Sky is Pink at TIFF, we were blessed to have so many such moments. It’s a wonderful start and I can’t wait to bring this amazing story to audiences across India and the world,” said Priyanka.

The screening was attended by Bose along with actors Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf and producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!