Chhichhore Box Office: Beats Zero, Batla House & 4 Others In All Time Grossers List

Nitesh Tiwary’s Chhichhore is another surprise of the season as the movie is just inches away from entering 100 crore club at the box office. The movie upon its release received rave reviews from critics and performed much better with each passing day.

Currently, in its second week, Chhichhore earned 4.02 crores on its day 11 i.e. second Monday thus taking the total to 98.08 crores. This is the second biggest success for Nitesh Tiwary after Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

With 98.08 crores, Chhichhore surpassed Zero (97.50 crores), Batla House (97.18 crores), Welcome Back (97 crores), Baby (95.50 crores), Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi (94.92 crores) and Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores), in the list of Koimoi’s Top 100 Highest Bollywood Box Office Grossers (Since 2012).

Released on 6th September 2019, Chhichhore features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Prateik Babbar and Mohammad Samad in key roles.

Varun Sharma who is riding high on the success of Chhichhore, is known for playing some brilliant comic roles and rose to fame with Fukrey’s Choocha. He recently spoke about getting typecast with such kind of roles.

“In today’s time it is a big task to be cast in good projects with good cast on a regular basis — so typecasting comes much later. I enjoy comedy. I genuinely like to make people laugh. It is one of the toughest things to do,” Varun told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!