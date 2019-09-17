From Deepika Padukone To Alia Bhatt, 5 Bollywood Divas Who Let Out Their ‘True Self’

Bollywood is called the glamour industry for a reason. While the celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are on a constant go with their hectic schedules the increasing impact of social media has put an added pressure on these stars to look good and presentable and stylish all the time. And the pressure falls more on actresses to look a certain way!

However, here’s our list of 5 times when these Bollywood divas choose to break the barriers and told us that it is ok to have flaws and accept your skin and looks as they are!

1. Sonam Kapoor:

The actress has always been an advocate of accepting oneself the way God has made us. And practicing what she preaches, the Neerja actress has on multiple occasions shared her ‘no make-up’ look and motivated young girls to embrace themselves. Our love for Sonam just multiplied infinity times.

2. Lisa Ray:

The 47 year old cancer survivor took to Instagram today to share her ‘raw and unfiltered’ look and has won our hearts all over again! Lisa flaunts her freckles and imperfections with pride and has certainly made a lot of people fall in love with themselves!

Check the actresses look here:

3. Deepika Padukone:

DP needs no make up to accentuate her killer smile and eyes but yet when the actress was spotted bare skinned on a few occasions she made it loud and clear that she is not someone to bide by unnecessary industry trends and is more than comfortable in her skin.

Check out the Om Shaanti Om actresses look below:

Related imageImage result for deepika padukone no makeup

4. Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif is a heartthrob to millions and her flawless beauty is an inspiration to all the girls out there. So when the Bharat actress was snapped without any makeup it sent the fans in frenzy. The actress looked like a breeze of fresh air and had no qualms about putting her no makeup real self out there on her social media handle for fans to see! Now that’s the beauty we are talking about people!

Check out Katrina’s look below:

5. Alia Bhatt:

The bubbly actress is our favorite for always being so cool and chick. Alia is definitely one actress who is changing the tide of Bollywood and has send a message loud and clear that make is not what defines how you look and it is not necessary for actors to be done prim and proper all the time.

The Highway actress’s social media feed is full of pictures that show the true side of Alia Bhatt with no make up to shield her skin and she sure is a lady boss who is at super ease with her looks!

Check out Alia’s look below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Do let us know what you think of these actress’s being bold and beautiful in their own skin!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!