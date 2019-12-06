Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam starrer comedy drama remained steady in 4th week and collected 5.40 crores. The drop from previous week was around 50% which is pretty good.

Bala has earned 115.28 crores at the Box Office by the end of 4th week which means means it has surpassed a few more films in Koimoi’s All Time Highest Grossers Chart. Bala has surpassed the lifetime business of films like Holiday (112.65 crores), Ghajini (114 crores) & Housefull 2 (114 crores) and has become 62nd highest grossing Bollywood film of All Time.

Bala Box Office: Crosses These Biggies Of Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan
Check out the complete list below:

Film ( since 2012)YearCollection
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)2017511.30
Dangal2016387.39
Sanju2018341.22
PK2014339.50
Tiger Zinda hai2017339.16
Bajrangi Bhaijaan2015320.34
War2019318.00*
Sultan2016300.45
Padmaavat2018300.26
Dhoom 32013280.25
Kabir Singh2019278.24
Uri: The Surgical Strike2019244.06
Krissh 32013240.50
Simmba2018
240.22
Kick 2014
233.00
Chennai Express2013
226.70
Bharat2019
209.36
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo2015207.40
Housefull 42019206.00*
Golmaal Again2017
205.72
Happy New Year2014
205.00
3 Idiots2009
202.00
Mission Mangal2019
200.16
Ek Tha Tiger 2012
198.00
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani2013190.03
2.0 (Hindi)2018188.00
Bajirao Mastani2015
184.00
Bang Bang2014
181.03
Race 32018
169.00
Baaghi 22018
165.00
Dabangg 22012
158.50
Total Dhamaal2019
154.30
Kesari2019
153.00
Tanu Weds Manu Returns2015
152.00
Chhichhore2019
150.36
Saaho2019148.50
Dilwale 2015
148.00
Super 302019
146.10
Thugs Of Hindostan2018
145.29
Bodyguard2011
142.00
Singham Returns2014
141.00
Dream Girl2019139.70
Gully Boy2019
139.38
Dabangg2010
139.00
Judwaa 22017
138.00
Raees2017
137.51
Badhaai Ho2018
136.80
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha2017
133.60
M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story2016
133.04
Rowdy Rathore2012
131.00
Stree2018
129.67
Airlift 2016
129.00
Rustom2016
127.49
Kaabil2017
126.58
Raazi2018
123.17
Agneepath2012
123.05
Tubelight2017
121.25
Jab Tak Hai Jaan2012
120.65
Baahubali: The Beginning2015
120.00
Barfi!2012120.00
Ready2011
120.00
Jolly LLB 22017
117.00
Badrinath Ki Dulhania2017
116.60
Bala2019115.28*
Housefull 22012
114.00
Ghajini2008
114.00
Holiday2014
112.65
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil2016
112.50
Jai Ho2014
111.00
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela2013
110.00
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety2018
108.71
Housefull 32016
107.70
Gold2018
107.37
ABCD 22015
107.00
Ek Villain2014
105.50
Son Of Sardaar2012
105.03
2 States2014
104.00
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag2013
103.50
Grand Masti2013
102.50
De De Pyaar De2019
102.40
Bol Bachchan2012
102.00
Race 22013
102.00
Raid2018

101.54
Shivaay2016
100.35
Zero2018
97.50
Batla House2019
97.18
Welcome back2015
97.00
Baby2015
95.50
Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi2019
94.92
Luka Chuppi2019
94.15
Talaash2012
93.00
Singh Is Bliing2015
90.25
Satyameva Jayate2018
89.05
Badla2019
88.02
Gabbar Is Back2015
86.00
Aashiqui 22013
85.40
Fan2016
85.00
Veere Di Wedding2018
83.00
Brothers2015
82.47
OMG- Oh My God!201281.50

The next targets of Bala are Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) & Jolly LLB (117 crores).

Bala is Ayushmann’s 3rd century after Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores) & Dream Girl (139.70 crores) which proves that he is among the top young stars of Bollywood now.

Elated with the film’s success, Ayushmann recently said: “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art’s sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well.”

“So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.” he added.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around the issue of premature baldness and the importance of self acceptance and love.

