Bala Box Office: Crosses These Biggies Of Akshay Kumar & Aamir Khan

Bala Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar & Yami Gautam starrer comedy drama remained steady in 4th week and collected 5.40 crores. The drop from previous week was around 50% which is pretty good.

Bala has earned 115.28 crores at the Box Office by the end of 4th week which means means it has surpassed a few more films in Koimoi’s All Time Highest Grossers Chart. Bala has surpassed the lifetime business of films like Holiday (112.65 crores), Ghajini (114 crores) & Housefull 2 (114 crores) and has become 62nd highest grossing Bollywood film of All Time.

Check out the complete list below:

The next targets of Bala are Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores) & Jolly LLB (117 crores).

Bala is Ayushmann’s 3rd century after Badhaai Ho (136.80 crores) & Dream Girl (139.70 crores) which proves that he is among the top young stars of Bollywood now.

Elated with the film’s success, Ayushmann recently said: “While I have always believed in the concept of art for art’s sake, I do realise that for an industry to thrive and grow, it is necessary that the films do really well.”

“So, more than my personal milestones of 100 crore hits, I’m happy that I could contribute towards the growth of my industry as well as present some really good films to audiences in the process.” he added.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bala revolves around the issue of premature baldness and the importance of self acceptance and love.

