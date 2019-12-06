Marjaavaan Box Office: Brings In Surprise In UK By Inching Closer To Kabir Singh!

Marjaavaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra-Riteish Deshmukh-Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavaan has enjoying a fair run if not good, in India. As of now, the movie is marching towards the half century but wait, contrary to the domestic run, it has bagged surprising numbers in United Kingdom by inching closer Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh.

As per the theatrical run of 17 days in UK, Marjaavaan has earned approx. 2.54 crores and its expected to round up its total above 2.80 crores. Surprisingly, it is just below Kabir Singh‘s approx. 2.90 crores and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl’s 2.98 crores. The list is topped by Kalank (9.20 crores approx), Bharat (8.57 crores approx) and War (6.77 crores approx).

It is quite shocker that despite not so great word-of-mouth and critical acclaim in India, the movie is fetching good numbers in overseas pockets.

Speaking about the Indian collections, Marjaavaan has earned 47.71 crores* till now.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra says he is happy that people have accepted him as an action hero once again with “Marjaavaan”.

The film, which took an opening of Rs 7.03 crore on Friday, remained steady on Saturday and minted Rs 7.21 crore.

“‘Ek Villain‘ and ‘Brothers’ introduced me as an action hero. I did not cater to this audience and today I am happy that they have given this kind of response to ‘Marjaavaan’,” Sidharth said.

In “Marjaavaan”, Sidharth plays a larger-than-life hero who breaks bones and utters dialogues that reminds of the Angry Young Man image of Bollywood’s retro era. He plays a hotheaded young man who falls in love with a girl who cannot speak. The Milap Zaveri-directed “Marjaavaan” also features Tara Sutaria, Riteish Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh.

