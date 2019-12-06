Panipat Box Office Review: A Genuinely Good Film All Set To Fight A Lost Battle

Panipat Box Office Review: Star Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt, Padmini Kolhapure, Mohnish Bahl, Sahil Salathia, Nawab Shah, Mantra

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Produced By: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions, Vision World Films

Panipat Box Office Review: Expectations

Indian audience loves period films but they should have big stars or actors who can play the larger than life characters with effortless ease. Panipat’s trailer didn’t get good enough response from the public. The scale of the film looked just right, Ashutosh Gowariker promised big as far as his direction is concerned. Sanjay Dutt promised a memorable performance as the antagonist and Kriti Sanon looked charming. But something was off and it was Arjun Kapoor.

Arjun in his career so far has built an image of an actor who targets multiplex audience only. He has mostly done very urban and multiplex oriented cinema so far and Panipat all of a sudden presents him as a Maratha warrior. To justify this kind of character you need to have an excellent screen presence and must give an equally good performance too. The trailer didn’t present Arjun Kapoor in a way that can excite the audience and when the main hero of the film doesn’t excite you, t gets tough to attract masses to cinemas.

Panipat Box Office Review: Impact

“Don’t judge the book by its cover” they say and Panipat proves it true. The film narrates the great story of the battle between Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali and the detailing it provides is one of its biggest power. Not just this brilliant chapter of Indian history has been engagingly told, the writers have kept the film authentic. Of course, the writers have taken some cinematic liberties but they can be taken down the throat and frankly a large part of the audience is going to love it only.

The film takes some time to build up and the first half mainly focuses on making it an informative watch. It’s just before the interval that the things start heating up. The pre-interval scene is lit and without giving any spoiler, I’ll just say it will literally give you goosebumps. Similarly, there are many high points in the second half which make Panipat a worth watching film.

The battle between Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali has got a great build-up and at last, it’s all worth it because it keeps you on edge of your seat till last. The drama around the battle definitely deserves thumbs up all thanks to the brilliance of writers. The climax is moving and may leave you teary-eyed.

The film is good performances wise as well. I’ll talk about Arjun Kapoor first because he is actually good in the film. The man has put his heart and soul to play the character of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. I won’t say that he has aced it but he has actually broken his barriers as an actor. Arjun Kapoor is one real surprise in the film.

Kriti Sanon looks so gorgeous but her character is more than that. Wait for the pre-climax scene where she’ll shock you.

Sanjay Dutt is just terrific as savage Ahmad Shah Abdali. He lives the character and deserves all the applause.

The rest of the cast is good too.

Ashutosh Gowariker is back and how. After disappointing with Mohenjo Daro, he took some time and made a great comeback with Panipat.

Panipat Box Office Review: Prospects

Even though Panipat boasts of good content and is one of the well-made films this year, it will actually struggle for “theatrical success” at the box office. The film has been made on a huge budget and weak promotions and trailers have done enough damage for it.

Panipat will be a slow opener tomorrow. Even though the positive word of mouth will help it at the Box Office it will be very tough for the film to recover its costs theatrically. Also, the film is facing competition from Pati Patni Aur Woh and then there is an interesting line up of films like Mardaani 2, Dabangg 3 & Good Newwz which will limit Panipat’s potential.

Panipat is expected to do a lifetime business in a 50-60 crores range.

