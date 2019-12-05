Panipat Box Office Pre Release Buzz: To Rely On Word Of Mouth

Panipat Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Ashutosh Gowariker’s name is synonymous with period films. His films like Lagaan and Jodha Akbar have done well but he has given disappointment like Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey & Mohenjo Daro as well.

Now he returns with Panipat which stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in lead.

The film is based on the great war between Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat and is slated to release tomorrow.

Reach

Panipat doesn’t boast of stars with a great face value which was necessary for a film made on this scale. But still, it has a star cast which is recognised by the masses. The trailer has reached a decent number of audience but music is lacklustrous. Promotions have been another dull factor and all of this has come together to restrict the reach of the film.

I’ll rate the current reach of Panipat as 6/10

Buzz

When a film doesn’t have good visibility, the buzz won’t be good either. Here the film has suffered more because the trailer hasn’t got the desired response from the public.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 4.25/10

Panipat is releasing along with Pati Patni Aur Woh which is looking more mass friendly and will cut down its audience by a huge margin. The first day of the film can be in the range of 4.5-5.5 crores range and from there it will heavily rely on word of mouth.

