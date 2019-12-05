Box Office Battle: A Hattrick Of Success For Kartik Aaryan With Pati Patni Aur Woh Or A Table-Turner For Arjun Kapoor With Panipat?

Bollywood is all set to witness a significant clash tomorrow with Kartik Aaryan-Bhumi Pednekar-Ananya Panday’s Pati Patni Aur Woh locking horns with Arjun Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt-Kriti Sanon’s Panipat. As both of them belong to an altogether different genre, both the movies have a good chance of scoring with its core audience.

A sort of healthy competition, this clash is more specifically important for both the leading faces- Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor. Here’s why!

Firstly, speaking about Kartik Aaryan, the actor has proved himself as a good enough crowd puller amongst the youth, which was clearly visible with Luka Chuppi’s success despite being bashed by lots of critics. Also, he has a golden chance of delivering a hattrick of superhits after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Luka Chuppi, thus cementing his position as the leading young face of the industry along with the likes Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and others. Nevertheless, the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh will provide a momentum for his upcoming releases like Aaj Kal, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and others.

Now coming to Arjun Kapoor, the 34-year-old actor is desperately in need of some success to improve his credibility as a leading face. It isn’t that Arjun has been devoid of box office glory but his journey at the ticket windows could be well described as a roller coaster ride. With notable successes like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka and Half Girlfriend, it’s hard to believe that the actor hasn’t tasted a bonafide success for almost 2 years now. With the genre of periodic dramas catching up really well with the audience and the movie enjoying a good awareness amongst the movie buffs, the actor hopes of turning the fortunes by his side as the stage is ALL SET.

What do you think? Who will emerge as a winner in this healthy battle at the box office?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!