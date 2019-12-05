Inside Edge Season 2: Siddhant Chaturvedi Impresses Everyone With His Cricketing Skills, See PICS

Amazon Prime Video’s Inside Edge, the first Indian original series from Amazon, is back with its much-awaited season 2. The show is all set to be released and the trailer has already given us a glimpse at the return of the cricket-themed drama teasing the “Game beyond the game”.

The makers curated a press conference for the second season of the franchise and the entire team was present. Siddhant Chaturvedi who portrays the character of Prashant Kanaujia was seen having a lot of fun at the conference. He stole the thunder at the event while playing cricket and highlighting his skills as a bowler off-screen. These pictures of him bowling at the conference are mirror reflection of Siddhant’s character Prashant.

Embracing the character of Prashant, brought Siddhant to the limelight and he was highly acclaimed for his performance. The fans are eagerly awaiting to see him shine in the second franchise of the show.

The first season was appreciated critically and went on to receive rave reviews from the audiences. The show went on to get massive recognition by getting nominated for International Emmy awards last year. This nomination was certainly a game-changer providing an inside look at a fictionalized version of a T20 cricket tournament of Mumbai Mavericks playing in the Power Play league.

Joining the lead cast in Season 2 are Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Makarand Deshpande. The series returns with its stellar cast from Season 1, including Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadda, Angad Bedi, Tanuj Virwani, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Amit Sial, and Sayani Gupta.

Makers have been keeping the intrigue alive by not revealing much about the story. The second season is also produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media and Entertainment and it will premiere on 6 December on Amazon Prime.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!