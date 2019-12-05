La La Land Star Emma Stone Gets Engaged To Long-Time Boyfriend Dave McCary

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone has often been spotted roaming around with her boyfriend Dave McCary. The couple was one of Hollywood’s favourite and Emma’s fans were eager to see the couple take the next big step.

Well, it finally happened as Emma Stone said ‘Yes’. Emma is now engaged to Dave McCary after he proposed in an intimate low-profile setting. Emma had been dating Dave for two years now and is now keenly looking forward t spending her life with Dave.

The reveal came late Wednesday with a photo that boyfriend Dave had posted on Instagram. He posted a picture of his the beaming bride-to-be showing off the pearly engagement ring. He kept the caption sweet and simple with a double heart emoji. Emma Stone’s publicist also confirmed to The Times that they were engaged.



Emma and Dave have been very quiet about their relationship. They were often spotted together but none of them spoke about the two-year-long relationship. The two met on the sets of Saturday Night Live at the end of 2016. Dave was a segment director at the SNL and Emma starred in a sketch called Wells for Boys, which was directed by Dave.

Dave also accompanied Emma to the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards last January. Emma was nominated for “The Favourite” and the Netflix series “Maniac.”

Well, congratulations to this cute couple.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!