Sanjay Dutt Used To Earn 10 Paise For Making Paper Bags In Jail; Here’s What He’d Do With It 

More than his movies, Sanjay Dutt is also remembered for his jail time during the 1993 Mumbai serial blast. The actor was jailed for possessing illegal weapons and served for almost 23 years in jail. The actor, who will be seen in Panipat next, opened up about his jail time on The Kapil Sharma show and revealed some shocking details about his tough life in jail.

The ambience on Kapil Sharma’s show, which is always happy, turned a little empathetic when the Panipat actor revealed how he used to survive in the jail. It so happened that Kapil asked Sanjay Dutt about his biopic, Sanju. Kapil asked Sanjay Dutt about the one scene in the film where it was shown that Ranbir Kapoor makes envelopes and also starts a radio channel. Kapil asked Sanjay how much time did it take for him to learn these skills.

To answer his question, Sanjay revealed, “Kapil, it took me a lot of time to learn these skills. Actually, the thing is that one needs to work in a jail. You cannot make excuses. We had to work if we wanted to shorten our jail time. We used to get points for the work. When I made an envelope, I used to get 10 paise for it. “

Kapil immediately interrupted to ask Sanjay what he did with the money to which Sanjay replies, ” I used to collect the money so that I send a gift to my sisters on Rakhi.” The crowd applauded and cheered for Sanjay after listening to his story whereas Archana Puran Singh passed a smile to the Panipat actor.

In another promo shared by Sony, we see Kapil jokingly asks Sajay about his 308 girlfriends. Kapil mocks him by saying that even a prayer thread has 108 beads but Sanjay’s dating list is just ongoing. Sanjay Dutt jokingly then says that the ‘308 count’ might not have ended. Kapil, Archana and audiences laugh out loud.

Talking about his film Panipat, the film is directed by Ashutosh Gowarikar and also stars Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles. The film is slated for a December 6 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!