Asia’s Sexiest Men Of 2019: Prabhas Is The ONLY South Star To Make It To Top 10

Fans of South heartthrob Prabhas has got a reason to celebrate, as their favourite superstar has made a place for himself in the list of Top 10 Asia’s Sexiest Men of 2019 in a poll conducted by the British newsweekly, Eastern Eye.

The Saaho star has been ranked at number ten in the list of Top 10 Asia’s Sexiest Men 2019, and also in Top 10 Sexiest Asian Men Of The Decade. The interesting thing is Prabhas is the only South Indian actor to feature in both the lists.

The other Indian celebs in the list of Asia’s Sexiest Men 2019 are Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, TV actor Vivian Dsena and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

Talking about Prabhas, the Tollywood superstar who was last seen on the big screen opposite Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor in action thriller Saaho is all busy these days with his next which has been titled Jaan.

In Jaan, the dashing actor will be seen opposite the gorgeous Pooja Hegde in lead.

As per various reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of a palm reader in the period romantic flick which is set in Europe in the 1970’s era.

The film is being helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar and it is bankrolled by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

As per reports, the romantic venture will be shot two times in Telugu and Hindi separately.

The film is slated to release in later part of 2020.

