Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Will Test The Crowd Pulling Factor Of Kartik Aaryan

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Pre Release Buzz: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh is the remake of 1978 classic comedy film of the same title.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated to release tomorrow i.e. Dec 6, 2019.

Reach

All the three stars Kartik, Ananya and Bhumi are popular amongst youth which is the target audience of PPAW. All three have promoted the film well thus increasing its visibility.

I’ll rate the current reach of the film as 6.5/10

Buzz

The trailer and music of the film have got a decent response from audience and since its a rom-com with a fresh feel, the youth is pretty excited. Kartik Aaryan has a track record of back to back successes recently and his charm seems to be working here as well.

I’ll rate the current buzz of the film as 5/10

Pati Patni Aur Woh is likely to have a Day 1 in 7-8 crores range. It could’ve taken a better start if it didn’t have a clash with Panipat.

