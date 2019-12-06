Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Review: Passable Comedy Which Will Pass The Box Office Test With Grace Marks

Pati Patni Aur Woh Box Office Review: Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana

Director: Mudassar Aziz

Producer: T Series, B.R. Studios

Patni Aur Woh Box Office Review: Expectations

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, all three are popular names among youth. The trailer of Pati Patni Aur Woh received decent response from the audience and since it’s a comedy film, public is pretty excited for it. Also, the star cast has left no stone unturned to promote this film, so everyone in trade has good expectations from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Patni Aur Woh Box Office Review: Impact

After watching Pati Patni Aur Woh, the first thing I have to say is that it delivers less than expected. Even though trailer itself was just about decent, the film offers very less genuinely funny scenes.

Personally, there were only 2-3 scenes in the film which actually made me laugh but I know public will like it better.

The story is not an issue, the problem is stale jokes and stale situations which we have seen in so many Bollywood films with similar plot before. And that’s why even though those scenes and dialogues try hard to make you laugh, but don’t work out.

Still, it all comes down to the audience’s taste and I am sure the film will manage to entertain a lot of people and for that it has some genuine plus points as well.

I’ll rate Aparshakti Khurana’s performance on top here. Even though he is not a crowd puller, he is a crowd pleaser. The man has a great comic timing and I am not even surprised. He will make you laugh throughout the film.

Bhumi Pednekar looks lovely and gives a beautiful performance.

Kartik Aaryan has done better comedy in his previous films but here he appears struggling mostly.

Ananya Panday looks gorgeous and lights up the screen with her charm. She is a confident actor who is here to stay.

Mudassar Aziz didn’t have much to do as a director because the writing was not good enough. All he had to do is get some great performances from everyone which he has managed to do partially.

Patni Aur Woh Box Office Review: Prospects

Overall, Pati Patni Aur Woh is set for a decent box office run. The opening day of the film will be decent and the word of mouth will be similar as well. The film will face competition from Panipat in multiplexes but it can get some support in small centers and single screens.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is expected to do a lifetime business somewhere in 60-70 crores range.

