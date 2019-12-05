EXCLUSIVE! “Salman Khan Ki Chamchi,” Says Troll; Sonakshi Sinha REACTS

Social media trolls, memes have now become an everyday thing and Dabangg 3 actress Sonakshi Sinha too has multiple times been a target of it. Be it during interviews or the KBC’s Ramayan row, the actress has faced backlash mercilessly. But now, she’s giving it back like a boss upon being called ‘Salman Khan ki chamchi’.

Sonakshi met us for an exclusive conversation during the promotions of Dabangg 3. The actress in a segment responded to all the mean comments that users have made on her. When one of the troll read, “Salman Khan ki chamchi”, the actress gave a befitting reply as she answered, “Yea, well he gave me my first film.. hu mai, kya karloge?”

Meanwhile, the actress also gave some tremendous comebacks to statements like ‘I hate fat girls. Example: Sonakshi Sinha’, ‘I hate Sonakshi Sinha so much that I’m afraid I might smash my TV screen’ and ‘Acting aati nahi, bas iskayi papa ki wajah se aayi hai filmo me,’ amongst others.

Check out Sonakshi Sinha’s bold response to mean comments and trolls below:

Meanwhile, the actress will be next seen in Dabangg 3, as Rajjo opposite her Chulbul Pandey aka Salman Khan.

The movie is a prequel of the Dabangg franchise and will witness Salman Khan also romancing debutante Saiee Manjrekar, who’s the daughter of Mahesh Majrekar.

Dabangg 3 also stars Kichcha Sudeep in a pivotal role.

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 is slated for a December 20, 2019 release.

