Attention Lovebirds! Twin Like Panipat Co-Stars Kriti Sanon & Arjun Kapoor This Wedding Season

As you scroll through your Instagram feed, we are sure you must be seeing many wedding pictures where everyone is flaunting their gorgeous attires. This might have reminded you of your battle of finding a perfect outfit as well! If this describes you, then my friend, you have landed at the right place. Today, we bring to you Panipat co-stars Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor’s twinning outfits that you and your bae can wear this wedding season.

While Kriti Sanon has been flaunting off her chic ethnic outfits throughout the Panipat promotions, this particular suit was one of her best outfits. The bonus point was that Arjun twinned with her, giving us the perfect inspiration. Kriti and Arjun stepped in beige and off-white coloured outfits and looked like a power couple.

Coming to Kriti first, She opted for an off-white coloured Anarkali suit that was cut in a high-low wave design. The kurta had a broad golden border that made the suit look extremely royal. It had little birds printed on it with black colour, adding a little detail to the suit. Kriti added a pair of brown sandals to compliment the outfit.



As for her makeup, Kriti went for a very basic look. She applied a nude pink colour on her lips, a hint of eyeshadow and a matt base. Kriti went for a kohl-eyed look and thick eyebrows. She added a big red bindi to balance the minimal makeup. Kriti accessorised her look with golden jhumkas and a statement golden ring.



Coming to Panipat’s hero, Arjun Kapoor, he too stepped in wearing a white kurta-pyjama. He paired his look with a beige coat and added a pair of beige shoes to complete the look. Arjun also donned a pair of sunglasses to keep the cool quotient attained.



Talking about his film Panipat, Arjun Kapoor will be seen as Maratha warrior Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon as Parvati Bai and Sanjay Dutt as the evil antagonist – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali. In the film, Sanjay Dutt’s character – Afghan king Ahmed Shah Abdali will fight Arjun’s Sadashivrao in the third battle of Panipat. The battle resulted in a huge defeat of the Maratha army.

Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Panipat will hit the screens on December 6 this year.

