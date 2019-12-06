Joker Sequel: Not Todd Phillips, Joaquin Phoenix Starrer To Helmed By Another Director?

Joker director Todd Phillips says he is no hurry to make the film’s sequel.

Speaking on the IGN UK podcast, Phillips opened up on his experience directing the film and why he is in no rush to work on the sequel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Well there was (a push for a sequel) even before ‘Joker’ came out. A movie does that kind of business and became that beloved around the world – they had talked to us about it. Joaquin and I had spoken about it anyway as far back as when we were shooting the movie.”

“There’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel, we’ve never approached Joaquin to be in a sequel. Will that happen? Again, I just think the article was anticipatory at best.”

Todd also opened up on his plans to get DC and Warner Bros. to focus on projects that explore the darker side of their superhero characters.

“I pitched it as three movies, Joker being the first with me, and then these two other movies, with two other directors.

“But I don’t really want to name them, because then it’ll become a thing and I’m pulling these directors into it when I’ve never even told them about it. It was just me telling Warner Bros. about it,” he said.

