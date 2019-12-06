Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about her struggle with depression. It was a few years ago the actress shared her story and people praised her for being a strong voice to break the taboo of speaking of mental health issues.

DP also runs a foundation where she provides professional help for people dealing with mental health issues. She has been quite supportive of any campaign that aims of focusing on depression, anxiety and other conditions.

In New York Times’ latest article, the Piku actress shared her story of battling depression. Padukone revealed that she started experiencing symptoms in February 2014 as she fainted after a long day of work. The next morning, she woke up feeling empty in her stomach and felt an urge to cry.

“On paper, that should have been a great period in my life — I had just starred in four of my most memorable movies, my family was extremely supportive and I was dating the man who would later become my husband. I had no reason to feel the way I did. But I did,” said Deepika Padukone.

She further wrote, “I was exhausted and sad all the time. If someone played a happy song to cheer me up, it only made me feel worse. Waking up every day felt like a huge endeavour.”

The actress mentioned that it was her mother who further figured out that something is going on with her. After taking a moment, her mother told her that she needs professional help.

