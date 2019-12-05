EXCLUSIVE! Ananya Panday On Comparisons With Sara Ali Khan: “I Love Competiton..”

With a lot being in common for Bollywood newbies, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the two starkids have often been compared by cinegoers. Starting from having 2 films in their debut year to the same love interest, Kartik Aaryan, the actresses often make it to the headline for some reason or the other. Now, Ananya is opening all about the comparisons and here’s what she has to say.

Ananya along with co-stars Kartik and Bhumi Pednekar were recently busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh, which is slated for a theatrical release tomorrow. During an exclusive conversation with Koimoi.com, when asked about whether comparisons with Sara Ali Khan disappoint her, Ananya said, “Not just Sara, even Janhvi (Kapoor), Tara (Sutaria) – all of them are doing such great and interesting work that it actually motivates me. And I love competition, and I always believe in healthy competition as it sets a benchmark for me to work even harder. So it’s motivating, and everyone has their journey.. everyone’s getting good work and doing well in their own spaces.”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, even Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar spilled the beans about their career choices. Bhumi revealed how she was roped in for Durgavati which is being presented by Akshay Kumar and shared that he approached her after he was impressed with her work in Sonchiriya.

Kartik, on the other hand, revealed how things changed for him post Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, and the entire journey till now.

The trio also had some quirky answer upon being asked whom they’d want as their respective Pati, Patni and Woh from the previous generation. While Bhumi picked Hrithik Roshan and Akshay, Kartik opted for Madhubala and Zeenat Aman. Ananya had some quirky response as she said she wants Salman Khan as her Pati as well as Woh.