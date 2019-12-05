Priyanka Chopra Attains One More RECORD; Actress Tops IMDB List Of Indian Stars

There is no looking back for Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has been on a go since the last few years with successful Bollywood outing and an increasing footing in Hollywood too with films like Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic. The Desi Girl has also been venturing into film production with regional cinema and has been winning accolades on the international front for her social service too!

And now, the actor-singer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been named as the top star of Indian cinema and television series in 2019 in a list released by IMDB, in which Bollywood superstar Salman Khan secured the sixth position.

IMDb on Thursday released the list of 2019 top 10 stars.

Actor Disha Patani is on the second spot, followed by Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Rakul Preet Singh and Sobhita Dhulipala.

IMDb determines the list using data from IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which are based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors.

“IMDb’s authoritative information on Indian titles and celebrities has grown dramatically in the past few years, and people around the world now turn to IMDb to learn more about Indian cinema, television series and stars,” said Matt Kumin, Head of IMDbPro.

“As this interest has grown, IMDbPro STARmeter rankings have become the definitive reflection of global popularity and a predictor of breakthrough career moments,” Kumin added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!