Marjaavaan Box Office Day 17: Collections Trickling In From Single Screens In Third Weekend

Marjaavaan Box Office: Marjaavaan had some kind of numbers trickling in from single screen theatres during the third weekend.

The film brought in 1.27 crores more and though one would have expected better, it has primarily exhausted its target audience and is now bringing in some bonus footfalls.

The film now stands at 47.71 crores and 49 crores is in the reach. However, it would be that distance from 49 crores to 50 crores that would be watched with keen interest. It may just turn out to be difficult since the film is playing at a very less count of screens. There is tough competition coming from Commando 3 which is in the same massy zone. Moreover, this Friday would see the arrival of Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat, and these films will invade single screens as well as multiplexes.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

