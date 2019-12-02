Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Madhurima Tuli On Her Ex Vishal Aditya Singh: “Tried My Best To Be Friends, But There Is Ego Clash”

If you would have asked a few days ago, fans didn’t really enjoy watching Bigg Boss season 13 but the show is back on track with continuous fights, verbal spats and love blooming inside the house. From Asim Riaz’s reaction to Paras Chhabra to Sidharth Shukla falling for Rashami Desai, there’s a lot going on inside the house already. And adding the right of tadka to the same, the last addition to the house is ex Nach Baliye contestant Madhurima Tuli.

Madhurima’s ex, Vishal Aditya Singh is already a part of Bigg Boss season 13 and has been playing decently until now. He was definitely shocked to see Madhurima in the house last night. Talking about his reaction with Pinkvilla, Tuli said, “I think he will be going blank and he will be shocked.” Well, this is exactly what happened.

She also shared her equation with Vishal on teaming up in the house, if need be and said, “I have tried my best during Nach Baliye to be friends, but there is so much of ego clash. But inside the house, there are other people also to fight with… (laughs). We might team up and go against someone else.”

Madhurima also reacted to Paras’ comment on Shefali Jariwala, calling her ‘cougar’ and how would she deal with a situation similar to that and said, “See, if someone says something, you don’t become that. If you are confident enough, then I think you can handle, and give it back and take a stand for yourself. I think that is what Shefali did. She is a very strong woman and she handled it very well. You could see what Paras has become, what he is behaving like. If you know who you are, you don’t need to justify to anyone.”

Well, let the game begin for Madhurima Tuli! We wish her all the best for the same.

