Release Date Of Salman Khan’s Kick 2 CONFIRMED; Kriti Sanon To Play The Lead?

Dabangg 3 is almost around the corner, and Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been announced as Salman Khan’s Eid 2020 release too! But another project that fans have been dying to hear about is the sequel of Kick. While Sajid Nadiadwala had previously confessed that Kick 2 is on the cards, looks like things are finally working out. The makers may have just decided on a release date!

Rumours are doing the rounds that alike Kick, the sequel will also witness an Eid release. The movie is said to witness a 2021 release during May. A source close to Bollywood Hungama reveals it all as, “The script has been locked and the final touches and dialogue-writing is in process. Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer and also director of Kick 2, needs time for all stages – pre-production, shoot and post-production. Hence, it has been decided to release the film only in 2021. As we all know, Ramzan Eid is now synonymous with Salman Khan releases. So what better than this holy festival to bring Kick 2? Even part 1 had released on Eid in 2014. Hence, Kick 2 will hit theatres in May 2021. Since Eid falls on Thursday May 13 in 2021, Kick 2 might also arrive the same day and thus have the advantage of a four-day weekend.”

Furthermore, it is being said that not just Jacqueline Fernandez, several other Bollywood beauties including Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hedge are being considered for the project. While it is not sure who exactly will make the cut, Nadiadwala will be recommending the three ladies to Salman and it will be his call at the end.

Both Pooja and Kriti have a similar contract of multiple film deal with Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Entertainment and that’s one reason why the possibilities around either of them being a part of the project are high.

Meanwhile, Salman had previously said that Kick without Jacqueline is impossible, but only time will tell if he sticks by what he said, or will there be a change! The movie just like Dabangg 3 may have multiple ladies too!

