Ala Vaikunthapurramloo: Allu Arjun’s Romantic Track ‘Samajavargamana’ Hits A 100 Million Milestone

Songs from Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo has been on a record-breaking spree, especially the first track Samajavargamana. Post garnering a whopping 1 Million likes on Youtube, the romantic track went on to garner 100 Million views recently.

The star actor yesterday took on Instagram to announce the news on Instagram along with a caption that read: Samajavaragamana! Fastest Viewed & Liked Song. Thank you all for all the Love ❤️

Talking about Samajavaragamana, the unplugged version of the song which was released in September has been well appreciated and liked by the audience.

Samajavaragamana has been sung by Sid Sriram and the music for the romantic track has been composed by Thaman S.

The other two songs Ramulo Ramula, and the recently released OMG Daddy too have been gaining a thunderous response from cine-goers and music lovers

Ala Vaikunthapuramloo is been helmed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations productions.

This will be the third collaboration between Allu Arjun and Trivikram. The actor-director duo has worked earlier twice for Julayi and S/O Sathyamurthy.

The Allu Arjun starrer will hit big screens on 12th January on occasion of Makar Sankranthi in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

