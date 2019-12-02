Post Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone To Focus On Her Hollywood Career?

After almost a year-long break, Deepika Padukone is all set to treat the fans with Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak. The actress will essay the role of an acid attack survivor Malti and the fans were in awe of the actress after seeing her first look. But, it looks like the actress is not keen on signing any new Bollywood projects now!

Yes, you read that right. Deepika is looking for fresh Hollywood projects now. She ventured into Hollywood films with XXX: Return of Xander Cage alongside Vin Diesel and was rumoured to be a part of the sequel as well. Her fierce role in DJ Caruso’s directorial was liked by her fans and Deepika wants to be seen more Hollywood screens.

According to reports in Mumbai Mirror, Deepika is intending to meet some big Hollywood head honchos to discuss the feasibility of a film. The Chhapaak actress has kept her plans to venture into another Hollywood film very low key and is only going to talk about it and make it official after meeting with the Hollywood biggies.

Well, interestingly, last year when XXX: Return Of Xander Cage’s director DJ Caruso was asked by a fan if he would cast Deepika in the second part of the film, he had given it a nod. DJ had confirmed that once the script is ready they will reach out to Deepika for the next film in the franchise.

He has written, “I have every intention to have @deepikapadukone in the film. We are finishing the new script and I will be reaching out very soon!”

On the Bollywood front, Deepika will also venture into production with Chhapaak. The film is based on a real-life story and we will get to see Vikrant Messay essay the role of Deepika’s love interest in the film. Chhapaak is slated for a January 10, 2020 release.

Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. She will essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife in the film.

