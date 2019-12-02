Commando 3 Box Office Day 3: Has The Best Weekend In Commando Franchise

There is good news indeed for Vidyut Jammwal’s Commando 3. The film has seen the best weekend amongst all the three instalments of the Commando franchise that have been released so far. While Commando had collected 11.15 crores in its first three days, Commando 2 went further up to bring in 15.74 crores. Now Commando 3 has further upped the ante with a weekend score of 18.33 crores, hence taking the franchise further.

The film collected 7.95 crores more on Sunday and the jump over Saturday is quite good. The fact that the footfalls are increasing is a good enough indication for the Vidyut Jammwal starrer.

The growth so far has pretty much established now that Commando 3 would emerge as the biggest grosser in the franchise. Of course, a lifetime in excess of 50 crores would be most ideal. The manner in which the film is going, it would cover a distance good enough for the makers to go ahead and announce Command 4 soon enough.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

