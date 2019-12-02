Dabangg 3: Composer Duo Sajid-Wajid Reveal ‘Munna Badnaam Hua’ Is The Brain Child Of Salman Khan

Well, being the son of one of Bollywood’s most celebrated writer, Salim Khan, has certainly had its perks for megastar Salman Khan. While the actor’s play of words is very well known, music composer duo Sajid-Wajid have made an interesting revelation about Salman related to Dabangg 3.

While the megastars love for music is a widely known fact, Dabangg 3 has an extra special connection to the actor as composers Sajid-Wajid reveal that one of the most anticipated songs of the film, Munna Badnaam Hua is the brainchild of none other than Salman Khan himself.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the same, Sajid said, “Salman bhai likes to throw bouncers and check our reaction to them. In fact, we don’t even take his jokes lightly. For the world, he may be a hero; but for me, he is a musical guy. His inputs on this soundtrack were extremely meaningful. Often, he’d use a phrase or word, and ask me if it could be added to a certain portion of the song. He is a thinking actor, and a lot of his ideas were put into play when creating the soundtrack for Dabangg.”

However, though the making of the song was a lot of fun, Sajid Wajid said that they certainly did miss collaborating with the singers that they usually do like Sonu Nigam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and even Mika Singh. Meanwhile, while many were speculating a rift between the composers and Mika Singh for Mika was not offered the title track for Dabangg 3 unlike most times, Sajid said, “We used combinations that haven’t been explored so far, like pairing Shreya Ghoshal with Jubin Nautiyal. We also [employed] Badshah, and Salman Ali. He (Mika) is so brilliant that I think he should be employed for [more complicated] songs. He too says he’s tired of singing title tracks.”

Directed by Prabhudheva, Dabangg 3 features Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha in pivotal roles. the film is slated for a release on the 20th December 2019.

