Bala Box Office Day 24: Making Good Progress Towards 120 Crores Lifetime

Bala had yet another good day at the box office as 1.71 crores came in. As mentioned yesterday, anything around 1.75 crores would have been a healthy number and since that has now happened, the total has progressed well towards 113.59 crores mark.

From here, even collections around 50 lakhs on a daily basis would help the film come close to 116 crores. That should be pretty much possible and from there even if bare minimum numbers trickle in, a lifetime of around 120 crores would be there for the taking.

The film did benefit last week from Pagalpanti not really doing well but this week there was competition from Commando 3 at certain multiplex screens. Still, Bala has managed to keep its good run going with steady audience footfalls, which is a good sign indeed. The film is a superhit and one now waits to see the kind of distance it covers once the satellite and digital premier takes place.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!