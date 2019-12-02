Bala had yet another good day at the box office as 1.71 crores came in. As mentioned yesterday, anything around 1.75 crores would have been a healthy number and since that has now happened, the total has progressed well towards 113.59 crores mark.

From here, even collections around 50 lakhs on a daily basis would help the film come close to 116 crores. That should be pretty much possible and from there even if bare minimum numbers trickle in, a lifetime of around 120 crores would be there for the taking.

Bala Box Office Day 24: Making Good Progress Towards 120 Crores Lifetime
The film did benefit last week from Pagalpanti not really doing well but this week there was competition from Commando 3 at certain multiplex screens. Still, Bala has managed to keep its good run going with steady audience footfalls, which is a good sign indeed. The film is a superhit and one now waits to see the kind of distance it covers once the satellite and digital premier takes place.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

