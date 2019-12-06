The spine-chilling teaser of Ghost Stories was released earlier today. Janhvi Kapoor who is a part of Zoya Akhtar’s story looks impressive in the teaser.

Janhvi shares screen space with veteran actress Surekha Sikri in the horror flick.

Recent in an interview, the national award winning actress was all praises about Janhvi. She said, “My role is that of a patient who is being taken care of in her own apartment by a nurse, played by Janhvi Kapoor. Janhvi is a very expressive actor. I like the way she speaks her dialogues. She can make a wonderful actress. She has got her mother’s talent”.

Along with Ghost Stories, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena biopic, Takht, Dostana 2, and Roohi Afza.

Did you like the teaser of Ghost Stories? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

