War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Surpasses THIS Salman Khan Biggie!

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s high octane action drama, War, is winning accolades all around the country. The movie has managed to break some commendable records in its extended week run, and with the collection of Day 9, it has added another feather to its cap by surpassing a big Salman Khan movie.

War, has raked in collections of 238.35 crores in all languages till now. With that, the movie has left behind Salman Khan’s Kick which made earnings of in its lifetime run. Not only is that another record shattered at the box office but the fact that the movie has done it barely 9 days is the real deal!

With the weekend starting from tomorrow, it is only going to witness an upward trend and surprise us with better than expected numbers!

Actor Hrithik Roshan says the back-to-back success of Super 30 and War encourages him to set his benchmark higher.

“I would like to say, thank you very much. I think I am fortunate that I have done films that have empowered me. I felt so much love and passion for both the films. After this, I feel every encouraged. From now, I will set my benchmark even higher,” said Hrithik, at a press conference to celebrate the success of War in Mumbai. Accompanying the actor were co-stars Tiger Shorff and Vaani Kapoor, and the film’s director Siddharth Anand.

War is an expensive film and will take some time to record blockbuster profits, but the film’s opening has been up to expectations.

Opening as a solo release across around 4,000 screens in the festive holiday weekend, War recorded the highest first-day collection for any Bollywood film ever, raking in Rs 53.35 crore.

