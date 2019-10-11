War Box Office: Will Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer Cross Tiger Zinda Hai To Become The Highest Grossing Action Movie?

War Box Office: Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s action film is trending very well at the Box Office after taking a historic start. The film in its first 9 days has collected 238.35 crores All India and is on course to hit the 300 crores mark soon.

War which has already crossed the lifetime business of many action films like Ek Tha Tiger, Bang Bang, Baaghi 2 and more and now it’s all set to take on some really big movies like Simmba & Dhoom 3. However, all eyes are on Tiger Zinda Hai‘s record.

The 2017 YRF film starring Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif happens to be the highest grosser of all related. In fact, the film is also the highest-grossing action film with the domestic business of 339.16 crores.

While War will easily cross the 300 crores mark, it will be interesting to see if it can become highest grossing action film of All Time by beating Tiger Zinda Hai.

War has a benefit here that it started much better than Tiger Zinda Hai and also took benefit of the extended weekend. However, only opening is not enough to beat such a big record and you need very good trending for that. And looking at the way War has trended so far, we can say that the milestone is possible. Let’s compare the 9 day trend of War and Tiger Zinda Hai below:

Tiger Zinda Hai 9 Day Breakdown

Day 1 34.10 crores

Day 2 35.30 crores

Day 3 45.53 crores

Day 4 36.54 crores

Day 5 21.60 crores

Day 6 17.55 crore

Day 7 15.42 crores

Day 8 11.56 crores

Day 9 14.92 crores

War (All India) 9 Day Breakdown

Day 1 53.35 crores

Day 2 24.35 crores

Day 3 22.45 crores

Day 4 28.70 crores

Day 5 37.40 crores

Day 6 21.50 crores

Day 7 28.90 crores

Day 8 11.90 crores

Day 9 9.80 crores

