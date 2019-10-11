A 77-feet long cake will be cut in Udaipur on Friday on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 77th birthday, said Mukesh Madhwani, chairperson, Udaipur Filmcity Sangharsh Samiti who has been struggling hard to establish a film city here.

Since last many years, he has been inviting thousands of fans to Ashoka Bakery where they all gather and cut the cake to celebrate the Big B’s birthday.

“This time, the occasion becomes special as Bachchan has recently been awarded with prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, he said.

According to chef Vikram Madhwani, “We have made it a ritual to cut a cake on his birthday since last many years. The size of the cake goes in accordance with his age. As he turns 77 years this time, we have made a cake with a length of 77 feet. The cake has Amitabh Bachchan’s pictures installed on it. Also, we invite all his fans to come dressed in his attire,” he added.

We all cut this cake together and pray for his good health and long life, said chef Madhwani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!