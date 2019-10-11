“Amitabh Bachchan Is The Reason Why Most Of Us Actors Are In This Field”: Satyajeet Dubey

Actor Satyajeet Dubey, who has worked with Amitabh Bachchan in a commercial, says the Bachchan is an inspirational figure, and the reason why most actors like him have taken to the profession.

Satyajeet feels, “He is the reason why most of us are in this field. He has been an inspirational figure for me all throughout my life. And like every young actor, working with him was an aspiration on my bucket list. When I worked with him on an ad, my childhood dream came true. It doesn’t get better than sharing screen space with him. We spoke a little. I happened to tell him about how I came from Bilaspur. It was a sense of achievement for me. The ad shoot itself was surreal.”

On the occasion of Big B’s 77th birthday on Friday, Satyjeet reveals that he has learned a lot from the megastar while working with him.

Satyajeet further revealed, “He told me something I still remember- ‘hum sab kay Jeevan ki Kuch Aisi hi Kahani hai, Aise hi Shuruat Hoti hai, Alag Hain Phir Bhi Ek Jaise hi Hain’. I see what he meant. It’s the work that counts and all of us have parallel journeys. I learned punctuality, discipline, hard work and perseverance from that merely one day of the shoot.”

