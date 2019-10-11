WHAT! Some Model Thinks Ajaz Khan Will Become India’s Next Prime Minister & We Leave That To Your Imagination

Former Bigg Boss contestant, Ajaz Khan has announced his decision of contesting for the Assembly Elections from Maharastra. And now, controversial actress and model Mahika Sharma has come forward to support actor Ajaz Khan, who Mahira feels will definitely win. But what’s more is that Mahira also feels that Ajaz has the potential to become India’s next Prime Minister in the time to come!

Yes, you read that right! Mahira has been quoted saying, “Ajaz is young and hot. He understands the voice of youth and can help the city to develop in a better way. He understands the chance we need. I’m sure his leadership will bring an end to rape cases. Women will be worshipped and we all will feel secured not only this he will also bring an end to discrimination among people on basis caste. I request people to come forward and help him to win the election.”

She further stated, “I congratulate him. Also, I’m sure that his hard work and dedication will take him to new heights. I already see him as our Prime minister someday.”

Mahika Sharma will star in the upcoming movie “The Modern Culture” along with her boyfriend adult star Danny D. The movie is set to release end of the year.

Well, only time will tell if Mahira’s predictions come true but do let us know what you feel about her thoughts on Ajaz and his political future!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!